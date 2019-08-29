Mathematicians allegedly discover similar patterns in vote results from finale of 'Produce 48' as 'Produce X 101'

Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

According to 'KBS News' on August 30, Mnet's 'Produce 48' - the third season of the 'Produce' series which created IZ*ONE - is also under suspicions of vote rigging. 

After receiving various tips regarding 'Produce 48's vote rigging suspicions, 'KBS News' teamed up with college mathematics professors in order to analyze the voting results from the season finale episode of 'Produce 48'. 

Mathematicians allegedly noticed a very similar pattern in the vote results from the finale of 'Produce 48' as the results currently under police investigation from the recently ended 'Produce X 101' - in the form of "vote percentages", which did not divide up evenly when taking into account the total vote count of 4,452,177 votes. Instead, mathematicians pointed out that when they calculated the vote percentages of each of the top 20 contestants, all of the percentages showed decimal numbers which easily rounded up or down to "0" in the 5th decimal - a highly unlikely probability.

Furthermore, mathematicians calculated that Mnet "obtained" the total vote counts of each of the top 20 contestants with an equation where they took the individual percentages up to the 2nd decimal number as shown below, and multiplied it by the total vote count of 4,452,177 - the same pattern seen in the final episode of 'Produce X 101'. 

What do you think of the analysis?

cupidkyumi222 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

I hope people understand that they're not doing this because of a personal vendetta against IZ*ONE and X1 members, they're doing this to uncover Mnet's manipulations. A crime's a crime, even though it's done in the past.

annoyingTea4 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

I already like the current line up of IZ*ONE but still I want them to reveal the truth then Mnet should apologize and compensate trainees that should have been debuted. I mean some fans spent thousand of dollars just to support their faves.

