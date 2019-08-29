IZ*ONE release a horror-themed MV teaser for their 3rd Japanese single 'Vampire'

Prepare your hearts for a scare, as the ladies of IZ*ONE gear up for the release of their 3rd Japanese single "Vampire"!

IZ*ONE's 3rd Japanese single album, set for release this September 25, will come in 2 regular editions including Type A and Type B, as well as a WIZ*ONE board edition, individual members' board editions, plus a full CD Box edition. Judging by the girls' cinematic 1st MV teaser above, fans will be in for a classic, horrific vampire story.

Stay tuned for the full release of IZ*ONE's "Vampire" MV!