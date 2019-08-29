Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

1

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

IZ*ONE release a horror-themed MV teaser for their 3rd Japanese single 'Vampire'

AKP STAFF

Prepare your hearts for a scare, as the ladies of IZ*ONE gear up for the release of their 3rd Japanese single "Vampire"!

IZ*ONE's 3rd Japanese single album, set for release this September 25, will come in 2 regular editions including Type A and Type B, as well as a WIZ*ONE board edition, individual members' board editions, plus a full CD Box edition. Judging by the girls' cinematic 1st MV teaser above, fans will be in for a classic, horrific vampire story. 

Stay tuned for the full release of IZ*ONE's "Vampire" MV!

  1. IZ*ONE
2 831 Share 80% Upvoted

1

taichou_san895 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

this is what i like about them...they always make a different theme every comeback

Share

0

Hermand1,372 pts 17 seconds ago 0
17 seconds ago

Interesting concept. Looking forward for their comeback, Vampire, this September 25.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

X1
X1 to guest on MBC FM's 'Idol Radio'
2 hours ago   0   1,283
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan club name!
17 hours ago   34   23,765

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND