Kyung Li reveals what she's been up to since end of contract with Star Empire Entertainment

Kyung Li revealed what she's been up to since the end of her contract with Star Empire Entertainment.



On the August 20th episode of 'Cultwo Show', Kyung Li expressed, "My contract recently ended with my former agency. I'm taking a lot of time to think about myself," adding, "I'm thinking about what would be good for me to do."



She continued, "I'm also enjoying things I wasn't able to enjoy when I was promoting. I only worked hard towards the future before."



Star Empire announced Kyung Li, who debuted as a Nine Muses member under the label in 2012, decided not to renew her contract earlier this month. Stay tuned for updates on Kyung Li.

