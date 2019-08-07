Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

32

17

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

Former 'Produce X 101' contestants Song Yoo Bin & Kim Guk Heon to debut as a duo

AKP STAFF

According to reports on August 8, former 'Produce X 101' contestants Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon of Music Works will be making their duo debut soon. 

The two Music Works trainees are also known as members of boy group MYTEEN. They came to the decision to debut as a duo in order to show fans as well as the public how much they've grown as a result of the training and competition on 'Produce X 101'. 

Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon's duo debut time frame has yet to be determined, but the boys are currently in the preparation stages for their album release. Stay tuned for more information. 

[UPDATE] A representative from Music Works has since confirmed, "Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon are preparing to debut as a unit. They've finished recording their debut track, but the album release date is unconfirmed." 

  1. MYTEEN
  2. Song Yoo Bin
18 13,740 Share 65% Upvoted

13

Eva_Olson73 pts 5 hours ago 1
5 hours ago

this is nice but i wanted a full myteen comeback. i hope after this they can do a FULL GROUP comeback like myteen deserves

Share

1 more reply

4

Regular_Huh150 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

They aren't "Produce x 101 Song Yu Bin and Kim Guk Heon" they are Myteen Song Yu Bin and Kim Guk Heon, acknowledge that pdx101 is no longer and they've returned to Myteen.


Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

UP10TION
UP10TION reveal starry schedule for comeback!
17 minutes ago   0   635
SHINee, Taemin
SHINee's Taemin drops 'Famous' performance MV
31 minutes ago   1   606
The Rose
The Rose go on a search in 'Red' MV teaser
33 minutes ago   0   319

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND