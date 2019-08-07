Former 'Produce X 101' contestants Song Yoo Bin & Kim Guk Heon to debut as a duo

According to reports on August 8, former 'Produce X 101' contestants Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon of Music Works will be making their duo debut soon.

The two Music Works trainees are also known as members of boy group MYTEEN. They came to the decision to debut as a duo in order to show fans as well as the public how much they've grown as a result of the training and competition on 'Produce X 101'.

Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon's duo debut time frame has yet to be determined, but the boys are currently in the preparation stages for their album release. Stay tuned for more information.



[UPDATE] A representative from Music Works has since confirmed, "Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon are preparing to debut as a unit. They've finished recording their debut track, but the album release date is unconfirmed."

