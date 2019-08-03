Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Dongjun thanks his fellow ZE:A member Siwan for a friendly snack cart to the set of drama 'Chief of Staff'

On August 2, singer/actor Dongjun's label Major 9 shared a heartfelt thanks toward good friend Siwan for a snack cart to the filming set of Dongjun's drama, JTBC's 'Chief of Staff'!

Both Dongjun and Siwan debuted as a part of idol group ZE:A in 2010. Major 9 wrote via their official Instagram, "Intern-sunbae Jang Geu Rae of 'Misaeng' sent over a sensible, loyal gift of encouragement to our passionate intern Han Do Kyung of 'Chief of Staff'." The label also shared several photos of Dongjun smiling brightly in front of the snack cart from Siwan, holding up a cool beverage and churros, ready to restock up on some energy before filming. 

Above the snack cart, Siwan wrote to Dongjun, "Being an intern is hard at first for everyone~ From intern-sunbae Jang Geu Rae."

Meanwhile, JTBC's 'Chief of Staff' completed its 1st season back in July. The cast is currently busy filming for season 2, expected to air some time in November.

. [#김동준 / @super_d.j ] . #미생 의 인턴 선배 #장그래 가 #보좌관 의 열정인턴 #한도경 에게 센스 만점💯 의리의 응원을 보내왔습니다!! . "인턴 처음은 누구나 다 어려워~ From 인턴선배 장그래" . 이곳 저곳 열심히 달려가고 있는 해맑은 열정인턴🔥 도경이는 과연 얼마나 달라져 돌아올까요??? . 크게 한걸음!💐 한도경의 성장이 담긴 보좌관 시즌2도 많이 많이 기대해주세요!👏 . . #KIMDONGJUN #金桐俊 #キムドンジュン #คิมดงจุน #메이저나인 #MAJOR9 #이정재 #신민아 #임시완 #YimSiWan #한도경 #보좌관시즌2 #응원 #타인은지옥이다 #윤종우 #화이팅

