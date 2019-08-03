Dongjun thanks his fellow ZE:A member Siwan for a friendly snack cart to the set of drama 'Chief of Staff'

On August 2, singer/actor Dongjun's label Major 9 shared a heartfelt thanks toward good friend Siwan for a snack cart to the filming set of Dongjun's drama, JTBC's 'Chief of Staff'!

Both Dongjun and Siwan debuted as a part of idol group ZE:A in 2010. Major 9 wrote via their official Instagram, "Intern-sunbae Jang Geu Rae of 'Misaeng' sent over a sensible, loyal gift of encouragement to our passionate intern Han Do Kyung of 'Chief of Staff'." The label also shared several photos of Dongjun smiling brightly in front of the snack cart from Siwan, holding up a cool beverage and churros, ready to restock up on some energy before filming.

Above the snack cart, Siwan wrote to Dongjun, "Being an intern is hard at first for everyone~ From intern-sunbae Jang Geu Rae."





Meanwhile, JTBC's 'Chief of Staff' completed its 1st season back in July. The cast is currently busy filming for season 2, expected to air some time in November.