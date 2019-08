NCT Dream is breaking records with their 3rd mini-album 'We Boom'.

The group has now surpassed 250,000 copies sold on Hanteo on the 23rd day since the album's release. NCT Dream is officially the only subunit in NCT to accomplish this incredible record and is sure to keep breaking them as they continue on with their careers.

NCT units have definitely been working hard as they promote all around the world. Which subunit is your favorite?