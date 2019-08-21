Sechskies' Jang Su Won reveals idol groups promoted without a contract in the '90s

Jang Su Won revealed Sechskies make more money now than they ever did before.



Though Sechskies was one of the most popular idol groups of the nineties, Jang Su Won revealed they didn't make a lot of income back then. On the August 20th installment of 'Video Star', he spoke up about his time as a less-than-talented actor, saying, "When I was doing my robot acting, I made more than I did as part of Sechskies."



Jang Su Won also gave a look into how idol contracts worked back then, explaining, "There are legitimate reasons not to distribute profits, but during Sechskies time, there was no written contract at all. We promoted with no contract with our agency."



In other news, Sechskies are currently working on their next album without Kang Sung Hoon, who left Sechskies and YG Entertainment.