First hearing date for LM Entertainment's appeal trial against Kang Daniel set for next month

According to reports on August 21, the first hearing date for an appeal trial between entertainment agency LM Entertainment and solo artist/Wanna One member Kang Daniel has been set for September 24.

Previously during the court's 1st, initial trial, the judge ruled in favor of Kang Daniel by declaring his exclusive contract with LM Entertainment void. The judge also declared that LM Entertainment was forbidden from any interference of Kang Daniel's promotional activities, including demanding that the singer sign another contract with the label, etc.

However, despite the court's decision, LM Entertainment has decided to submit an appeal claiming that they have new evidence and documents to present regarding the ongoing dispute. Stay tuned for updates.