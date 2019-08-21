Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

First hearing date for LM Entertainment's appeal trial against Kang Daniel set for next month

According to reports on August 21, the first hearing date for an appeal trial between entertainment agency LM Entertainment and solo artist/Wanna One member Kang Daniel has been set for September 24. 

Previously during the court's 1st, initial trial, the judge ruled in favor of Kang Daniel by declaring his exclusive contract with LM Entertainment void. The judge also declared that LM Entertainment was forbidden from any interference of Kang Daniel's promotional activities, including demanding that the singer sign another contract with the label, etc.

However, despite the court's decision, LM Entertainment has decided to submit an appeal claiming that they have new evidence and documents to present regarding the ongoing dispute. Stay tuned for updates.

primazaza339 pts 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

It's the 2nd appeal. LM already lost their 1st appeal so now they have no choice if they want to appeal than to make appeal to a higher Court.

HaRin_Park103 pts 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

what'll happen if at the 2nd appeal, the court favor LM? then does it mean KONNECT will no longer exist? since KD is their CEO and one and only artist that they had.

