ITZY talk about their group name and other ideas before debut

ITZY talked about their group name and other ideas before their debut.



On the August 21st installment of 'Cultwo Show', DJ Kim Tae Gyun asked the ITZY members about their unique name, and Yeji explained, "It means we have everything that everyone wants," referring to the Korean phrase "itji" or "I have it."



As for other ideas for group names, ITZY revealed, "There were a lot of names with a girl crush vibe suggested like 'Purple Heart,' 'Triggle' (a combination of the words 'trigger' and 'giggle'), and 'Queendom.' Producer J.Y. Park decided on 'ITZY' in the end."



Would you have chosen the name ITZY?