IZ*ONE reveals album jacket photos for upcoming 3rd Japanese single 'Vampire'

IZ*ONE has unveiled all of the album jacket photos for its upcoming 3rd Japanese single 'Vampire', which will be released on September 25.



'Vampire' will be released in 2 regular editions including Type A and Type B, as well as a WIZ*ONE board edition, individual members' board editions, plus a full CD Box edition. This will mark the girl group's comeback in Japan approximately 3 months after their 2nd single, 'Buenos Aires'.

Check out jacket photos of IZ*ONE's 'Vampire' via the link below and stay tuned for updates!