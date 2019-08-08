IOI's Kim Chung Ha & Kyulkyung filming 'Battle Trip' together in China

According to reports on August 8, IOI members Kim Chung Ha and Kyulkyung (Zhou Jieqiong) are currently in China, filming KBS2's 'Battle Trip' together!

Ahead of IOI's official reunion comeback this October, it looks like various IOI members are gearing up to promote as a group once again. Insiders revealed that Kim Chung Ha and Kyulkyung are currently having a great time vacationing together in China, ready to greet viewers back in Korea soon.

Meanwhile, IOI will be returning as a 9-member group this October, without members Jeon So Mi and Yoo Yeon Jung.