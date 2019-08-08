Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

29

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

IOI's Kim Chung Ha & Kyulkyung filming 'Battle Trip' together in China

AKP STAFF

According to reports on August 8, IOI members Kim Chung Ha and Kyulkyung (Zhou Jieqiong) are currently in China, filming KBS2's 'Battle Trip' together!

Ahead of IOI's official reunion comeback this October, it looks like various IOI members are gearing up to promote as a group once again. Insiders revealed that Kim Chung Ha and Kyulkyung are currently having a great time vacationing together in China, ready to greet viewers back in Korea soon. 

Meanwhile, IOI will be returning as a 9-member group this October, without members Jeon So Mi and Yoo Yeon Jung

  1. IOI
  2. Kim Chung Ha
  3. Kyulkyung
5 4,409 Share 85% Upvoted

3

skinnycultures5 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

2016 nations girl group is coming back get ready

Share

1

ignorantInetz250 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

Love my IOI girls, can't wait to see them again

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

UP10TION
UP10TION reveal starry schedule for comeback!
15 minutes ago   0   584
SHINee, Taemin
SHINee's Taemin drops 'Famous' performance MV
29 minutes ago   1   591
The Rose
The Rose go on a search in 'Red' MV teaser
31 minutes ago   0   299

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND