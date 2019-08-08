Music producer Don Spike talks about how apologetic he feels for his past affiliation with BTS's Jimin

On the August 7 broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star', music producer Don Spike appeared as a guest to blame MC Yoon Jong Shin for an apologetic situation which has been plaguing him for several years!

Don Spike began, "I'm anxious to even begin talking about this subject." He continued, "A few years back when I appeared on a variety program, Yoon Jong Shin said that I looked like a certain someone. That was the first time ever that I was coined as someone's lookalike on a broadcast."

When Yoon Jong Shin asked, "Who did I say you looked like?" Don Spike calmly remarked, "I cannot say with my own mouth." However, when the other MCs began making very far-off guesses, Don Spike quietly mumbled, "You said that I looked like Jimin-nim..." All of the MCs immediately reacted with looks of shock and surprise, reiterating, "BTS's Jimin??"

Don Spike went on to explain the situation with, "That was a long time ago, when BTS were beginning to garner fame. So there wasn't much of a buzz then. But as the years passed, that incident began tailing me. And I always feel so uncomfortable because of it... Last week, I went on a vacation to Bali. Someone who lived there recognized me, and when I asked how they knew me, they said, 'I'm ARMY'."

There was more, as Don Spike further shared, "Sometimes I receive SNS messages from international fans who write to me in Korean, via Google Translate. They say, 'I'm miserable. Why do you keep saying that you look like Jimin?'"



The music producer wrapped up with, "I just feel so apologetic about all this that I wish this whole story was also completely edited out of this episode."



