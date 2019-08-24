Netizens are in love with Suzy's new red wine hair color

Singer/actress Suzy showed off her new hair color to fans for the first time on August 23, while attending a launch event for cosmetics brand 'Lancome' at the COEX in Gangnam!

Suzy recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming SBS drama 'Vagabond' in late May, and filming for her upcoming film 'Baekdu Mountain' in mid-July. It's likely that she's currently in an off-season before choosing her next production, which means she's going for a brighter, bolder hair color! After appearing in front of the press at the 'Lancome' event, Suzy shared some adorable selcas with fans via Instagram story, which you can check out below.

Netizens are absolutely in love with the color on Suzy, commenting, "It's so elegant on her~", "So the red wine hair color can actually look good on some people...", "Okay I'ma try red wine this winter", "It gives her a totally 'city girl' vibe~", "It's rare to see Suzy with eccentric hair colors TT so pretty", "I always thought she looked best with black hair but she proved me wrong TT", and more!

Meanwhile, you can catch Suzy in her new role as a charismatic government agent Go Hae Ri in her new drama 'Vagabond', premiering September 20 at 10 PM KST!