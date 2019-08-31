Huh Gak felt the nineties on the August 31st installment of 'Immortal Song'.



For the special dedicated to legendary singer Lim Chang Jung, Huh Gak covered "A Cup of Soju" from Lim Chang Jung's 10th album 'Bye'. Huh Gag expressed, "I dreamed of being a singer while listening to Lim Chang Jung's songs in high school. I've even memorized all of Lim Chang Jung's song codes for karaoke."





Huh Gak's practice paid off as he took the final win! Check out Huh Gak's cover and the original by Lim Chang Jung below.



In other news, this was Huh Gak's first 'Immortal Song' appearance in 2 years after his recovery from thyroid cancer.