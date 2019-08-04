EXO's Kai and Chanyeol wish EXO-Ls 'happy birthday' to celebrate 5th anniversary of their fan club

EXO's Kai and Chanyeol took to Instagram to share their celebratory remarks to fans.

Earlier today, Kai posted a series of photos of himself writing on a notepad, with the last photo revealing the note which cutely reads,

"EXO-L

Happy birthd-

ay"

The note ends with a simple drawing of the sun.

The end of the phrase is deliberately left at the bottom of the page above the sun as a cheeky pun that both ends the phrase "happy birthday" and acts as a label for his sun drawing.



Around the same time, Chanyeol posted a more simple, but equally heartwarming boomerang of him showing his "L-1485" tattoo and a finger heart to fans. As a caption, Chanyeol simply wrote, "Happy birthday ❤️"

The tattoo signifies the fan club birth date, which is August 5th, 2014.

Fans have left various supportive comments thanking Kai and Chanyeol for their congratulations and their hard work.

Meanwhile, EXO are set to perform at the 'SM Town in Japan 2019' concert at the Tokyo Dome from August 4th to the 5th.

Happy EXO-L Day!