Ham So Won addresses worries about her marriage + states that she won't let go of Jin Hua easily

Couple Ham So Won and Jin Hua have been a hot topic of discussion due to their public married problems on the show 'Flavor of Wife'. The two have been going through a slew of marital problems, but it seems like they're not giving up on each other.

Ham So Won directly addressed netizen discussions that the couple may divorce, smiling and stating "I didn't wait until age 43 to just get married and give up. Do you think I'll let go of him easily? My husband is 26."

Although some netizens believe that the couple is going through real hardship, others are stating the drama is all scripted for ratings. What do you think?



