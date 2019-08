The P Nation artists are on the grind and it seems like HyunA might be the next artist to make her debut under the label!

The solo artist posted a mysterious photo on her Instagram that many believe to be a spoiler for her next release! It seems like she wrote the word 'flower' in the sand.

HyunA's long-awaited comeback is definitely something her fans are looking forward to. What do you think? Is this a spoiler?