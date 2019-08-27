Netizens are split on Seulgi's decision to own genetically modified cats

Seulgi is receiving some flack after uploading a picture of her new cats.

The popular Red Velvet member uploaded a picture of her new cats back on August 8th, stating: "This is Lulu and Lala. They are new members of my family."





After viewing the photo, some netizens were quick to point out that although the cats are cute, they are Scottish Fold and Munchkins, therefore bred to look cute but come with a bunch of health issues due to their genetics. The concern brought up was that Seulgi would influence more of these cats to be bred and bought even though their genetics causes a lot of harm. Scottish Folds in particular have a disease called osteochondrodystrophy that result in their small heads and disproportionately short legs.

After seeing the controversy, netizens were split as they wrote,

"She's a celebrity. You can't buy these cats because they're cute."

"So she should just let them die? What do netizens want?"

"People are ridiculous these days. They're just cats that Seulgi loves and finds cute."

Regardless, Seulgi has taken down the photos of the cats. Do you think netizens are overreacting?

