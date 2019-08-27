Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

Netizens are split on Seulgi's decision to own genetically modified cats

Seulgi is receiving some flack after uploading a picture of her new cats. 

The popular Red Velvet member uploaded a picture of her new cats back on August 8th, stating: "This is Lulu and Lala. They are new members of my family." 


After viewing the photo, some netizens were quick to point out that although the cats are cute, they are Scottish Fold and Munchkins, therefore bred to look cute but come with a bunch of health issues due to their genetics. The concern brought up was that Seulgi would influence more of these cats to be bred and bought even though their genetics causes a lot of harm. Scottish Folds in particular have a disease called osteochondrodystrophy that result in their small heads and disproportionately short legs. 

After seeing the controversy, netizens were split as they wrote,

"She's a celebrity. You can't buy these cats because they're cute."

"So she should just let them die? What do netizens want?"

"People are ridiculous these days. They're just cats that Seulgi loves and finds cute."

Regardless, Seulgi has taken down the photos of the cats. Do you think netizens are overreacting?

  1. Seulgi
melon603 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Scottish Fold and Munchkins are just another breed of cats now. They've been around since the 1950s 1960s. Self breeding of any animal is not recommended anyway. Breeding should be left to registered breeders, people who are educated in breeding specific breeds of animals. So they can see faults and select breeding pairs properly to prevent genetic disorders.

I own a Samoyed. That's a pure breed thousands of years old breed dog. One of the 10 original breeds of dogs in the world. That breed itself has a few common health problems and being purebred doesn't mean it is a lot more healthier than other breeds of dog or have longer life span. If you want to be anal about it lol there's probably only 10-15 breeds around that's pure and not modified or crossed in some ways by humans. A lot of them live longer than your old ancient pure breed too.

PS: pretty sure all breeds of cats people own nowadays are genetically modified, cross breed or man made. Unless you own some ancient old wild cat

TheMooseLordLee92 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

They do realise a lot of breeds of dogs and cats are modified. As long as she takes great care of them is it any of our business?

