Netizens worry about Ham So Won and Jin Hua's marriage + Jin Hua appears to be depressed

Ham So Won and Jin Hua are known for their marriage despite their huge age gap of 18 years and have been regular guests on 'The Flavor of Wife' but it seems like their marriage is going through some trouble.

The tension between the two has been high in recent episodes of the show but netizens are chiming in to express their worry after the broadcast of the show on July 9. Jin Hua was seen crying while seeing a therapist and expressing that he feels like there is no one that understands him. Many netizens are expressing their concern for him and criticizing Ham So Won, who has previously appeared to be yelling and berating Jin Hua a lot on the show. Many believe that the couple needs to take a break from the show to take care of their issues.

Some comments include:

"I don't even have a kid and I started tearing up at this."

"I felt so bad for him when I saw him panic while taking his kid on the subway and not knowing what to do."

"Whether he's rich or not, he's in a foreign country taking care of a newly born child and attending an academy to learn Korean while his peers are going to work and college. His wife is always working, there are huge communication issues. Of course, it's reasonable to be like this."

"Ham So Won needs to stop yelling at him."

"Jin Hua is doing so well and Ham So Won doesn't even compliment or encourage him. Please stay strong JIn Hua!"

What do you think? Should the couple take a break?



