Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Park Sun Ho's label assures his fan meeting is not cancelled, but postponed

On August 8, former 'Produce X 101' contestant and actor Park Sun Ho worried fans by personally delivering the news that he was "unable to host the fan meeting at the promised time".

The actor was not able to provide a reason for why his upcoming 1st solo fan meeting, originally scheduled for August 17 at 4 PM KST at Sungkyunkwan University, was no longer taking place as promised. He added on, "Because it was a promise that I made with people who trust in me, love me, and cheer me on, I will absolutely keep my promise even if it ends up being late."

Some time later, Park Sun Ho's label Sidus HQ assured media outlets that the fan meeting was not cancelled permanently, but postponed to a later time and date. The label coined "internal issues" as the main reason for the event's postponement, and revealed that new details would be announced soon.