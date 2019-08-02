Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Former Mad Town member Daewon signs as an actor with C-Jes Entertainment

Former Mad Town member Daewon (Park Daewon) has signed on with C-Jes Entertainment, in order to switch gears into an acting career.

C-Jes revealed on August 2, "We have signed an exclusive contract with Park Daewon, who garnered attention not only for his well-executed dancing but also for his appealing vocals during his promotions as a singer. We plan on supporting Park Daewon to the fullest so that his hidden potential and talents will shine in all fields." 

Daewon debuted as a member of Mad Town in 2014, before auditioning for KBS2's 'The Unit' in 2017. Afterward, he promoted as a member of project group UNB. After signing on with C-Jes Entertainment, Daewon plans on making his theater play debut in September, with production 'Why Did You Come To My House'. 

