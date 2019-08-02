Lee Dong Wook bares his ominous, creepy side in character teaser film for 'Hell Is Other People'

OCN's upcoming mystery/thriller drama 'Hell Is Other People' has released the series' first teaser featuring Lee Dong Wook!

In the drama, based off of a popular webtoon of the same name, Lee Dong Wook plays the role of a dentist named Seo Moon Jo - a drama-original character who did not exist in the webtoon. In his character teaser film, Seo Moon Jo starts off like any other, normal dentist, before he remarks in a brief phone call, "I'll have to return as soon as I'm off work tonight."

Seo Moon Jo then "returns" to a rundown apartment complex unbefitting of a well-off dentist, where a young man is sitting alone at a shared kitchen space - a new neighbor named Yoon Jong Woo (Siwan). Seo Moon Jo approaches Yoon Jong Woo wordlessly, making the young man jump at the sensation of someone nearby, and asks, "You're the new person, right?"

Yoon Jong Woo responds, "Yes. I'll be in your care." Seo Moon Jo creepily returns, "No, I'll be the one in your care." What do you think of the dentist's mysterious first character teaser? OCN's 'Hell Is Other People' is set to premiere this August 31 at 10:30 PM KST.

