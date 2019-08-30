Former KARA member Gyuri signs with TheCNT Global as an actress

Gyuri has signed with TheCNT Global to pursue her career as an actress.

The entertainment agency has made an official statement saying: "We are honored to work with actress Park Gyuri. We will be working hard so that she will promote and work through different activities. Please keep an eye out for this talented actress."

Gyuri previously acted when she was a child and debuted with KARA in 2007, promoting in both Korea and Japan. Congratulations to her and we hope to see more of her!