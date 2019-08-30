Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Former KARA member Gyuri signs with TheCNT Global as an actress

AKP STAFF

Gyuri has signed with TheCNT Global to pursue her career as an actress.

The entertainment agency has made an official statement saying: "We are honored to work with actress Park Gyuri. We will be working hard so that she will promote and work through different activities. Please keep an eye out for this talented actress."

Gyuri previously acted when she was a child and debuted with KARA in 2007, promoting in both Korea and Japan. Congratulations to her and we hope to see more of her!

  1. Gyuri
0 492 Share 100% Upvoted
CLC
CLC reveals first lyric spoilers for 'Devil'
3 hours ago   9   2,295
BTS, Jin
BTS Jin’s Adorable Kiss on the Cheek
15 hours ago   9   13,437
X1
X1 to guest on MBC FM's 'Idol Radio'
18 hours ago   0   2,433
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan club name!
1 day ago   36   26,422

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND