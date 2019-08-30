AOA Jimin raises objections and says Park Bom is getting special treatment on 'Queendom'

AOA's Jimin has raised objections over Park Bom's special treatment on the Mnet reality show 'Queendom'.

Only one contestant, Park Bom, did not reveal her identity and was covered with a veil. The staff of the show revealed that her identity would be revealed in the on-air interview of the show.

Jimin stated: "So we tell that person who we are? Isn't that unfair? This is a competition." Seolhyun also stated her agreement.

Netizens have been commenting criticizing Jimin saying:

"She doesn't even come to close to skill."

"Nick Fury lookalike..."

"Jimin do you study history?"

There have also been comments criticizing Park Bom saying:



"Her dad is either a gangster or Moon Jae In."

"A druggie is on TV. That in itself is special treatment."

