Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

13

7

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

AOA Jimin raises objections and says Park Bom is getting special treatment on 'Queendom'

AKP STAFF

AOA's Jimin has raised objections over Park Bom's special treatment on the Mnet reality show 'Queendom'.

Only one contestant, Park Bom, did not reveal her identity and was covered with a veil. The staff of the show revealed that her identity would be revealed in the on-air interview of the show. 

Jimin stated: "So we tell that person who we are? Isn't that unfair? This is a competition." Seolhyun also stated her agreement.

Netizens have been commenting criticizing Jimin saying:

"She doesn't even come to close to skill."

"Nick Fury lookalike..."

"Jimin do you study history?"

There have also been comments criticizing Park Bom saying:

"Her dad is either a gangster or Moon Jae In."

"A druggie is on TV. That in itself is special treatment."

 

What do you think?

  1. Jimin
15 12,907 Share 65% Upvoted

12

baddest_gizibe2110 pts 39 minutes ago 1
39 minutes ago

Netizens need to desperately find something to do with their sorry lives. I hope they never need medication for anything in their lives and when they do they are called a druggies without having a chance to explain.

Share

1 more reply

1

trogdorthe8th4,343 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

These K-netizens need to lighten the hell up. I highly doubt this woman would have been dragging her had she known who it was- and honestly, in a way she's not wrong. If they all had to do a reveal then everyone should. In the end, I definitely don't think there was any cruel intentions meant on her part. She's just looking out for her team, she's an outspoken woman and there's nothing wrong with that. AOA is not one of my favorite groups by any means, but I respect them and the work they've done. But unfortunately, there are some people in the industry that K-netizens just gun for, no matter what they say or what they mean. It's so obvious with people like Jimin, especially when you consider that arguably the most popular member of the group, Seolhyun, agreed with her but she has gotten next to no flack for it. I'm not saying she should, but it just goes to show that some of these K-netizens have an agenda from the beginning.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CLC
CLC reveals first lyric spoilers for 'Devil'
3 hours ago   9   2,295
BTS, Jin
BTS Jin’s Adorable Kiss on the Cheek
15 hours ago   9   13,437
X1
X1 to guest on MBC FM's 'Idol Radio'
18 hours ago   0   2,433
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan club name!
1 day ago   36   26,422

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND