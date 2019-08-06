Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

MONSTA X holds an exclusive interview with Cartoon Network's 'We Bare Bears' + shows behind the scene cuts of recording their lines

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X is definitely killing it in the US market right now. The group recently appeared on Cartoon Network show 'We Bare Bears' and fans can now take a behind the scenes look of the members recording their lines. 

All the members seem like they're doing a great job but are also having fun while working! The boys also talked about their love for the show, saying that the characters are adorable and the story is fun. The members also stated that they think Shownu is the most similar to Ice Bear for being "quiet, protective, cute, and reliable". They also said Wonho is like Grizz for being "a bit silly sometimes"

Check out the fun interview and behind the scenes clips in the link above!

CUTIES! always be my mood booster

Babies 😍😍😍❤❤❤

