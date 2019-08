Dream Catcher will be taking on their Europe tour without member Handong.

We regret to inform you that due to schedule conflicts, Handong will not be able to partake in #DREAMCATCHER CONCERT : Invitation from Nightmare City in Europe. We ask for your understanding and thank you for your continued support. #드림캐쳐 #DREAMCATCHERinEU pic.twitter.com/3Fbgrg8TDx — MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) August 30, 2019

The company in charge of Dream Catcher's tour announced that Handong will not be participating due to schedule conflicts. Given that the next season of 'Idol Producer' is coming up, netizens are surmising that the conflicting schedule is Handong's participation in the show.

