Drama 'People with Flaws' responds to Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce controversy with Goo Hye Sun

The upcoming drama 'People with Flaws' responded to Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce controversy with Goo Hye Sun.



Netizens and viewers have been wondering whether he'll be leaving the show as viewers have been demanding his exit from the drama. On August 23, MBC stated, "We're not discussing Ahn Jae Hyun's leave from the drama 'People with Flaws'. It's Ahn Jae Hyun's personal business. It's different than a DUI or drug issue. Currently, we're not considering Ahn Jae Hyun's leave."



As previously reported, netizens and drama watchers have been making posts on the official message board of 'People with Flaws', demanding Ahn Jae Hyun leave the show.





'People with Flaws' is expected to premiere in November.