News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

Kim Dong Han to hold his 2nd Korean fanmeeting in September

Kim Dong Han will be holding his 2nd fanmeeting in Korea.


He'll be at the Seoul Universal Art Center for his 2nd fanmeeting 'D-STORY' on the 21st. The theme of the fanmeet is 'the road to Kim Dong Han', and it'll be a place where fans can meet both the musician Kim Dong Han and the human Kim Dong Han. Since it's his first fanmeeting in a year, he's planning a lot for his fans, including upgraded dances and songs, and various games. He's also planning a surprise event just for his fans. 

'D-STORY' will be held on September 21st at 3:30 PM KST and at 7:30 PM KST. Tickets go on sale through Hana Ticket on the 21st for fanclub members and on the 23rd for the general public.

