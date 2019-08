BLACKPINK has officially passed Psy to become the Korean Youtube channel with the most views!

The group has amassed over 7.213 billion views on their content. Psy held the record after having the first video to ever reach a billion views on YouTube with the music video for "Gangnam Style." BLACKPINK first opened their channel on June 28, 2016, and it has now surpassed Psy's YouTube channel which as amassed over 7.209 billion views.

Congratulations again to BLACKPINK!