Jang Dae Hyeon is a bubble gum prince in the second set of teaser images for 'Feel Good'

Jang Dae Hyeon is gearing up for his first single album 'Feel Good' and has released a second set of teaser images to raise anticipation.

The former Rainz member rose to popularity by participating in the second season of 'Produce 101' and is showing off his chic charm and bright pink hair. The bright colors and rebellious expression while blowing bubble gum gives off a quirky and cute vibe.

What do you think of the concept? Are you looking forward to Jang Dae Hyeon's upcoming release?