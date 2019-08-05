Angelina Jolie's oldest son Maddox will be attending Yonsei University

Maddox Jolie-Pitt will be attending Yonsei University!

The eldest of the Jolie-Pitts received admission to one of Korea's most prestigious schools and will be attending classes starting in September. He is currently taking Korean classes to prepare for his college career and will be visiting Korea again with Angelina Jolie in the near future.

Back in November, he was touring various universities in Korea.

Maddox was adopted by Jolie from Cambodia and is currently very interested in Korean culture and K-pop, which is why he chose to attend Yonsei University.