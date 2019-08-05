Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

44

26

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Angelina Jolie's oldest son Maddox will be attending Yonsei University

AKP STAFF

Maddox Jolie-Pitt will be attending Yonsei University!

The eldest of the Jolie-Pitts received admission to one of Korea's most prestigious schools and will be attending classes starting in September. He is currently taking Korean classes to prepare for his college career and will be visiting Korea again with Angelina Jolie in the near future.

Back in November, he was touring various universities in Korea.

Maddox was adopted by Jolie from Cambodia and is currently very interested in Korean culture and K-pop, which is why he chose to attend Yonsei University.

  1. misc.
22 51,515 Share 63% Upvoted

4

Alllovehere770 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Awww that nice, also I love that family

Share

3

way0leto192 pts 2 days ago 8
2 days ago

no hate, but, how is this related to kpop?

Share

8 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND