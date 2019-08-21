Goo Hye Sun states Ahn Jae Hyun wants a divorce because 'my nipples aren't sexy'

Couple Ahn Jae Hyun and GooHye Sun are wrapped up in one of the messiest divorce scandals in entertainment history, and it doesn't seem like the conflict is dying down any time soon. Both sides have been flinging accusations at each other for faults, and the latest statement is from Goo Hye Sun, who has made another statement after Ahn Jae Hyun revealed his thoughts on his divorce. The lengthy post includes more details and clarification, but the most shocking accusation was revealed through the following statement:





"When asked what I did wrong, he said that I was not sexy and my nipples weren't sexy, therefore he really wants a divorce."









Netizens are shocked at the messiness and destruction of the couple's relationship, and Ahn Jae Hyun's reputation, which was known as being pure and loving, has gone down the drain. Netizens commented:

"Nipple not sexy? Get out."

"Is this even real;;;;;"

"Ahn Jae Hyun is best friends with Jung Joon Young."

"Ah... I can feel the desperation Goo Hye Sun feel as she's writing this because she wants to be heard. As a woman, I sympathize with her pain. Stay strong."







