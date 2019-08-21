Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Goo Hye Sun states Ahn Jae Hyun wants a divorce because 'my nipples aren't sexy'

AKP STAFF

Couple Ahn Jae Hyun and GooHye Sun are wrapped up in one of the messiest divorce scandals in entertainment history, and it doesn't seem like the conflict is dying down any time soon. Both sides have been flinging accusations at each other for faults, and the latest statement is from Goo Hye Sun, who has made another statement after Ahn Jae Hyun revealed his thoughts on his divorce. The lengthy post includes more details and clarification, but the most shocking accusation was revealed through the following statement: 


"When asked what I did wrong, he said that I was not sexy and my nipples weren't sexy, therefore he really wants a divorce."




Netizens are shocked at the messiness and destruction of the couple's relationship, and Ahn Jae Hyun's reputation, which was known as being pure and loving, has gone down the drain. Netizens commented: 

"Nipple not sexy? Get out."

"Is this even real;;;;;"

"Ahn Jae Hyun is best friends with Jung Joon Young."

"Ah... I can feel the desperation Goo Hye Sun feel as she's writing this because she wants to be heard. As a woman, I sympathize with her pain. Stay strong."


안녕하세요. 구혜선입니다. 안재현씨가 남긴글을 보고 저 또한 이렇게 글을 올리게 되었습니다. 합의금을 받았다는 내용에 대한 설명을 드리고 싶은데요. 합의금중에 기부금이란. 결혼식대신 기부한 모든 금액을 말하며 그것은 모두 구혜선의 비용으로 진행을 했기때문에 반은 돌려달라 말한 금액이고요. 현재 안재현씨가 사는 집의 모든 인테리어 비용 또한 구혜선의 비용으로 한 것이고 가사노동도 100% 구혜선이 한 일이었기때문에 제가 하루 삼만원씩 삼년의 노동비을 받은것이지...이혼 합의금을 받은것은 아닙니다. 키우던 강아지가 먼저 하늘나라에 가게되자 제가 먼저 우울증이와서 제가 다니던 정신과에 남편을 소개시켜주어 다니게했습니다. 차츰 정신이 나아지자 남편은 술을 좋아했고 술에 취해 여성들과 통화하는 것을 제 눈으로도 보고 제귀로도 들었습니다. 오해받을수 있는 일이니 자제하라 충고하기도 하였으나 결국 잦은 싸움에 원인이 될뿐 이었고 그들만의 긴밀한 대화는 제가 알수 없는 영역이되고 말았습니다.남편이 생일날 소고기 뭇국이 먹고싶다하여 새벽부터 준비해 끓어놓았는데 한두숟갈 뜨고는 모두 남기고 밖으로나가 외부 사람들과 생일 파티를 하는 남편을 보며 저 사람 ,정말 마음이 멀리도 떠났구나 알고 있었습니다. 그래도 아들 낳아주신 어머니께 감사하여 저는 아직 어머니집에 에어컨도 없다시길래 달아들이고 세탁기도 냉장고도 놓아드렸습니다. 물론 그 날도 다투었습니다. 별거중인 오피스텔은 별거용으로 사용하기위해 들어간것이 아니라 연기에 집중하고 싶다는 그의 말을 존중해 제 허락함에 얻은 공간이었으니 제게도 저곳을 찾아갈 권리가 있었습니다. 그외에 집을 달라고 말했던건 별거중이 아닐때부터도 이미 그는 집에 있는 시간이 없었고 이렇게 나 혼자 살거라면 나 달라고 했던 겁니다. 그러자 이혼해주면 용인집을 주겠다고 하길래 알겠다고 했습니다. 그때부터 남편은 이혼 이혼 노래불러왔습다. 내가 잘못한게 뭐야? 물으면 섹시하지 않다고 말했고 섹시하지 않은 젖꼭지를 가지고 있어서 꼭 이혼하고 싶다고 말을 해온 남편이었습니다. 남편은 같이 생활하는 동안에도 권태기가 온 남성들이 들을수 있는 유튜브방송을 크게 틀어놓다 잠아들기도 하고...저는 집에사는 유령이었습니다. 한때 당신이 그 토록 사랑했던 그 여인은 좀비가 되어 있었습니다. 지금도요.

  1. misc.
butterlettuce169 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

if this is her master plan in trying to save her marriage, then she should just stop now.

changminbaby5,896 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago


and the drama continues

