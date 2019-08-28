Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actor Lee Si Eon closes his cafe + was under controversy for unreasonably high prices

Actor Lee Si Eon is closing his cafe 'Sangdo Ranch'.

The actor revealed on August 27 that he was quitting Sangdo Ranch after running it for a year. 


He stated: "I opened Sangdo Ranch in August of 2018 and now a year has passed. This is the first time I opened a cafe and I am made a lot of good memories."  He stated that he was closing the cafe due to personal issues and that he would focus more on acting. 

Sangdo Ranch was previously under controversy for their high prices for seemingly normal items that would run for 5 times the price compared to a street food stall. The Sangdo Pancake went for 10,500 KRW (~8 USD) which many netizens saw as ridiculously high. 

Lee Si Eon is currently a popular panelist on 'I Live Alone' and is actively promoting as an actor. 

aldebaran149 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

I don't understand this controversies, it's his shop, he can charge what ever he wants, nobody is forced to paid those prices.

Don't like the prices, don't go there, you have plenty of other options, simple.

HSK1,075 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

*lol* $8 for a pancake? Wth...

