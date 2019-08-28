Netizens crack up at Gaeko's awkward appearance in his wife's selfie

Celebrities definitely like to show the best sides of their married life on social media, and Gaeko's wife, Kim Sumi, definitely delivered with an adorable selfie that made netizens crack up.

The gorgeous mother of two uploaded a cute selfie on Instagram when netizens noticed Gaeko awkwardly sitting in the background.

The charismatic rapper is seen sitting on a stool in the background while seemingly daydreaming. Netizens found the photo hilarious commenting:

"I came back to this picture so many times just to laugh."

"He looks like a mannequin without a wig."

"Lovely Gaeko LOL"

Kim Sumi also found the comments hilarious, and added to her caption: "Someone said he looks like a mannequin without a wig LOLLLL."