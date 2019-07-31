Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

J-Pop singer Ruann crosses over from cute and girly to powerful and edgy in Korean debut MV 'Beep Beep'

16-year old Japanese singer/song-writer Ruann recently made her dream debut in Korea, with the release of her 1st digital single "Beep Beep"!

In the MV for the energetic house pop dance genre single, Ruann freely crosses the boundary between cute and girly, to powerful and edgy with an easygoing smile, showcasing her potential not only in singing, but dancing, rap, and more. The choreography for Ruann's "Beep Beep" was created by 1Million Studio's Lia Kim, along with pop choreographer Yoon Jin Woo in charge of creating Ruann's solo dance break. 

What do you think of Ruann's ambitious debut in Korea?

Brown_Cream304 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Lol, the guidelines for writing articles say check for duplicates, Today the staff didn't post this MV for over an hour, I gave them time and they posted others but not this one, first dislike lol

