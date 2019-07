The Rose's main vocalist Kim Woosung is going fiercely canine for his solo debut - a completely different transition from The Rose's classic, rock ballad sound!

Previously, Kim Woosung excited fans with the news of his solo debut, after successfully wrapping up his JTBC band survival show 'Super Band'. He'll be releasing his 1st mini album 'Wolf', containing title track "Face" and more, this July 25 at 6 PM KST.

What do you think of Kim Woosung's rugged transformation?