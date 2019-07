Upcoming solo artist Daniel K (Kang Daniel) is coloring himself yellow in his latest concept teaser image.

So far, Kang Daniel has released a series of teaser images in select color tones, starting with blue, then purple, and now, yellow. Many fans are guessing a debut concept inspired by the CMYK color model.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel's 1st mini album 'Color on Me' is set for release this July 25.