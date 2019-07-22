TEEN TOP to return to the US with ‘PARTY TO. N9NE’ tour





TEEN TOP have officially announced their ‘PARTY To. N9NE’ tour in the US. They will be hitting five locations including Dallas, Puerto Rico, Chicago, San Jose, and Los Angeles from October 25th to November 3rd.

All five members will be participating in this tour and tickets will be going on sale next month. US fans will be happy to see TEEN TOP again after their '2018 TEEN TOP Night in USA' tour held in December last year.