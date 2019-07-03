Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Sunmi's manager reported to have resigned

Sunmi is in need of a new manager as her former one has recently resigned.

Sunmi's manager Lee Hye Joo has resigned from working at Music Works due to personal reasons. She previously appeared with Sunmi on 'Omniscient Point of View' and the two garnered a lot of love and interest for their cute mother-daughter relationship. Sunmi also reportedly paid for Lee Hye Joo's security deposit on her house after hearing her hardship with no desire to get paid back. 

Sunmi has currently finished her world tour and is working on a new album. Check out footage from their appearance on the show. 


