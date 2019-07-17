Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Song Hye Kyo moves to a luxury villa, Song Joong Ki living with his family following divorce

AKP STAFF

It was revealed that Song Hye Kyo has moved out of the house that she lived in with Song Joong Ki during their marriage. She has moved into a new luxury villa in the UN Village, one of Korea's ritziest communities. She is currently abroad attending to her overseas schedules. 

It was also revealed that Song Joong Ki is currently staying with his family, and his representatives do not have much to comment on this matter. 

The couple announced their divorce back on June 27 through their respective agencies, revealing that Song Joong Ki had requested the divorce in court. Song Hye Kyo's side stated that the divorce was due to personality differences. 

