Idols who could nearly pass off as twins

There are tons of idols in the K-Pop industry, so it’s no surprise that some idols share certain features. Whether it’s having similar eyes, nose, lips, or simply the same aura, many idols are so similar they could nearly pass off as twins! Check out these idols who look alike.

NCT’s Taeyong and JYJ’s Jaejoong

NCT’s Taeyong has been known for his similarity to JYJ’s Jaejoong ever since he debuted. Both have penetrating eyes and razor-sharp jawlines!

Stray Kids’ Seungmin and DAY6’s Wonpil

It is undeniable that Stray Kids’ Seungmin and DAY6’s Wonpil share some features. Both have similar facial structures and a soft appearance.

Blackpink’s Jisoo and fromis_9’s Gyuri

Blackpink’s Jisoo and fromis_9’s Gyuri share a beautiful smile. On top of that, they both have husky voices and are the lead vocals.

Stray Kids’ Felix and IZ*ONE’s Chaewon

Both Stray Kids’ Felix and IZ*ONE’s Chaewon have cute noses and warm smiles, making them look extremely similar – especially when they both dyed their hair red!

TWICE’s Tzuyu and LOONA’s Hyunjin

Fans were quick to notice that TWICE’s Tzuyu and LOONA’s Hyunjin both have wide eyes and a gorgeous v-line. Both have unbeatable visuals!

BTS’ Suga and SEVENTEEN’s Woozi

Fans say that BTS’ Suga and SEVENTEEN’s Woozi are impossible to tell apart for a good reason. Both have charismatic cat-like eyes!

DAY6’s Young K and Stray Kids’ Han

These two JYP artists are known for looking alike, especially because their noses and eyes are very similar! They also share the same position in their respective groups.

BTS’ Jimin and UNB’s Euijin

Since his first appearance on ‘The Unit,’ UNB’s Euijin has gained lots of attention for fans for his uncanny resemblance to BTS’ Jimin.

Super Junior’s Heechul and SEVENTEEN’s Jun

Super Junior’s Heechul and SEVENTEEN’s Jun are so similar that Heechul himself admitted that Jun was his visual twin!

Weki Meki’s Yoojung and IZ*ONE’s Yuri

Fans immediately noticed the similarities between Weki Meki’s Yoojung and IZ*ONE’s Yuri, who both finished in 3rd place in the ‘Produce’ series!

Mamamoo’s Moonbyul and EXO’s Xiumin

Fans have pointed out the similarities between Mamamoo’s Moonbyul and EXO’s Xiumin on multiple occasions. They have similar facial structures and share a wide smile.





SHINee’s Taemin and NCT’s Jungwoo

SHINee’s Taemin and NCT’s Jungwoo both knock it out of the park with their visuals. They look identical, especially when they smile!

NCT’s Lucas and SHINee’s Minho

NCT’s Lucas and SHINee’s Minho have been labeled as look-alikes by fans due to their large, charismatic eyes.

Suzy and Everglow’s Sihyun

Ever since Everglow’s Sihyun competed in ‘Produce 48,’ fans have pointed out the crazy similarities between her and Suzy.

Girl’s Day’s Minah and Apink’s Eunji

In addition to being the same age and having the same position within their groups, Girl’s Day’s Minah and Apink’s Eunji share the same eye smile.