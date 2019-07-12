Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Former B.A.P member Himchan denies sexual assault accusation during 1st court hearing

AKP STAFF

On July 12, the first court hearing involving former B.A.P member Himchan and his charges of sexual assaulting a woman in her twenties took place at Seoul's District Court in Seocho-gu. 

On this day, Himchan's legal representative denied the sexual assault accusations against his defendant, stating, "There was mutual attraction between the two people. There may not have been direct consent, but consent was implied. It is not forced sexual assault." The legal rep also added, "It's true that there was upper body skin contact and kissing with the victim, but nothing more." 

A second hearing for the ongoing case is scheduled to take place on August 16. This second hearing will also involve witness testimonies. 

Meanwhile, Himchan is currently facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a pension in Namyang back on July 24, 2018, during a drinking gathering. 

  1. Himchan
1 647 Share 100% Upvoted

1

DTRT7,121 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

His lawyer claimed there was not explicit consent but rather "implied consent" which is basically Himchan saying "she didn't have to say she wanted it. I already knew" which is always bullshit.

Admit what you did Himchan. It's the right thing to do.

Share
CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
CLC DESERVES MORE RECOGNITION
22 hours ago   41   5,468

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND