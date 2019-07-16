Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Ong Seong Wu, Sooyoung, Lee Sang Min, & more to MC '2019 K-World Festa'

The '2019 K-World Festa', taking place this August 15-24 at Olympic Park in Seoul, has announced its complete MC lineup!

The '2019 K-World Festa' is made up of an opening concert show spanning 2-nights, a closing concert ceremony, as well as numerous other events like the '2019 Soribada Best K Music Awards', 'K-Band Concert', 'K-Soul Concert', 'K-Hip-Hop Concert', 'K-OST Concert', and much more.

Opening ceremony day 1 will be hosted by Wanna One's Ong Seong Wu and Oh Jung Yeon, while opening ceremony day 2 will be hosted by Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and Kwon Yool. Finally, the closing ceremony will be MC-ed by Lee Sang Min and announcer Shin Ah Young.

Stay tuned for '2019 K-World Festa', coming up next month!

