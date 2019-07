Solo artist Kim Jae Hwan will be endorsing a new, up-and-coming cosmetic + pharmaceutical brand, 'Liz4Ever'!

Kim Jae Hwan will be modeling various basic line products for 'Liz4Ever', launching this July 19. The brand intends to carry out various online and offline promotions involving Kim Jae Hwan, who was selected for his pure image.

Meanwhile, Kim Jae Hwan released his first ever OST "Black Sky" for ongoing JTBC drama 'Chief of Staff'.