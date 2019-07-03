Netizens criticize Jeon So Mi after she posts pictures of herself remaking a Louis Vuitton bag

Jeon So Mi can't seem to catch a break these days and is constantly receiving criticism from netizens.

On July 3, she posted pictures of herself remaking a Louis Vuitton bag by adding a painting of a unicorn on the front. She is receiving negative comments towards her art skills from netizens that state:

"Wow that is just ridiculously ugly."

"That LV bag just turned to poop."

"She ruined a perfectly good bag."

"Louis Vuitton is probably mad."

"From Louis Vuitton to Louis Vuipoop."



"I wish I was rich enough to ruin a designer bag."

Check out the pictures below. Do you think she deserves the criticism?