Netizens criticize Jeon So Mi after she posts pictures of herself remaking a Louis Vuitton bag

Jeon So Mi can't seem to catch a break these days and is constantly receiving criticism from netizens. 

On July 3, she posted pictures of herself remaking a Louis Vuitton bag by adding a painting of a unicorn on the front. She is receiving negative comments towards her art skills from netizens that state: 

"Wow that is just ridiculously ugly."

"That LV bag just turned to poop."

"She ruined a perfectly good bag."

"Louis Vuitton is probably mad."

"From Louis Vuitton to Louis Vuipoop."

"I wish I was rich enough to ruin a designer bag."

Check out the pictures below. Do you think she deserves the criticism? 

Louis vuitton X Unicorn 🐻X🦄 By SOMI

borahae2,047 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

thats her money spent on her bag and her wish to paint it and she looks pretty happy. this is not a song that they need to listen to and like/dislike, plain hate and jealousy they cannot afford going ham at a designer bag art.

tqeil167 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Do people really not have anything better to do than say mean things about an 18 year old girl online. Like go get a hobby or get a job.

