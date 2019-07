EXO's Lay showed off his sexy dance skills to support Jason Derulo's new song "Mamacita".

Derulo recently released his sexy Spanish trap hall track a couple of weeks ago and Lay uploaded a powerful dance cover that is bound to make your jaw drop. It seems like Lay is friends with Derulo, and refers to him as bro in his Twitter post.

Do you like the song and Lay's performance? Check it out below.