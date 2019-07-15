NCT's Taeyong prepares for lift-off in new teaser images for SM Station single 'Long Flight'

NCT's Taeyong is only days away from releasing his solo single for SM Station!

On July 15, SM Entertainment released three new concept images for "Long Flight," the latest SM Station single, which will also be Taeyong's first solo track. In the images, Taeyong is seen wearing a white blazer and looking out the window of a light blue airplane, exuding the confidence of a jetsetting bachelor. The images do not differ much, but as the idol changes position, his eye contact remains in focus.

Meanwhile, "Long Flight" is set for release on July 18.

Check out the new photos below!