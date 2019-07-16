Seungyeon sings 'Goodbye Again Goodbye' for 'Perfume' OST

Former KARA member Seungyeon is the voice behind "Goodbye Again Goodbye" for the 'Perfume' OST.



The music video above features Seo Yi Do (played by Shin Sung Rok) and Min Ye Rin (Ko Won hee) in a dreamlike scene as well as each of their different realities. "Goodbye Again Goodbye" is about dreaming about a new life and hoping for happiness after a separation.



Watch the "Goodbye Again Goodbye" MV above! Have you been keeping up with 'Perfume'?