Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

Seungyeon sings 'Goodbye Again Goodbye' for 'Perfume' OST

AKP STAFF

Former KARA member Seungyeon is the voice behind "Goodbye Again Goodbye" for the 'Perfume' OST. 

The music video above features Seo Yi Do (played by Shin Sung Rok) and Min Ye Rin (Ko Won hee) in a dreamlike scene as well as each of their different realities. "Goodbye Again Goodbye" is about dreaming about a new life and hoping for happiness after a separation.

Watch the "Goodbye Again Goodbye" MV above! Have you been keeping up with 'Perfume'?

  1. Seungyeon
0 222 Share 0% Upvoted
KARA, Gyuri
Former KARA member Gyuri becomes a free agent
2 hours ago   0   2,157
Big Bang, Seungri
10 huge misconceptions about Seungri's case
12 hours ago   129   27,807
Yang Hyun Suk
How Yang Hyun Suk led to YG's downfall
17 hours ago   69   58,996
Psy unveils NEW!! music videos
14 hours ago   12   6,462

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND