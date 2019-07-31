Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Actress Oh Nara reportedly appearing on 'Three Meals a Day' with 'SKY Castle' co-stars

AKP STAFF

'SKY Castle' actress Oh Nara is reportedly appearing on 'Three Meals a Day'.

On July 31, media outlets reported Oh Nara would be featured as a guest on the Sanchon, Seoul special of 'Three Meals a Day', and tvN producers responded, "It's tough to confirm whether guests will be appearing. Please just watch the show to see."

'SKY Castle' stars Yeom Jung Ah and Yoon Se Ah as well as Park So Dam were previously confirmed to guest on the Sanchon episode of 'Three Meals a Day'. 


This Sanchon special of 'Three Meals a Day' is airing on August 9 at 9:10PM KST.

