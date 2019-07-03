Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

9

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Mnet confirms launch of a new girl group survival show, 'Queendom'

AKP STAFF

On July 3, a representative of Mnet confirmed the launch of a new survival program 'Queendom', expected to air in the second half of 2019. 

The program is reportedly a survival competition featuring girl group members. However, the Mnet rep stressed that nothing concrete in terms of the show's specific concept, participating contestants, etc, has been decided. 

Meanwhile, Mnet is home to popular survival series such as the 'Produce' series, 'Show Me The Money', 'School Rapper' and more. 

  1. misc.
8 4,911 Share 36% Upvoted

4

megumishimizuu118 pts 54 minutes ago 2
54 minutes ago

Enough is enough. Damn we can’t even enjoy a group before they disband. We want stand for this!🧐🤨😶

Share

2 more replies

4

KSmile11402 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

But whyyyyyyyyyy😒 The first few survivals were okay, but it's getting really boring, am I the only one who thinks that?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox