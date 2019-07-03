Mnet confirms launch of a new girl group survival show, 'Queendom'

On July 3, a representative of Mnet confirmed the launch of a new survival program 'Queendom', expected to air in the second half of 2019.

The program is reportedly a survival competition featuring girl group members. However, the Mnet rep stressed that nothing concrete in terms of the show's specific concept, participating contestants, etc, has been decided.

Meanwhile, Mnet is home to popular survival series such as the 'Produce' series, 'Show Me The Money', 'School Rapper' and more.

